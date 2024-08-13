PHILIPPINES, August 13 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 How Mr. Malasakit Bong Go helped a college graduate thrive amidst adversity Amid the daunting challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, tales of resilience and hope have emerged, illuminating the unwavering spirit of Filipinos and offering a glimmer of light for those in need. Van Jason D. Arellano's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of compassionate service, with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go playing a pivotal role in Van Jason's journey toward academic success. As the pandemic unfolded in 2020, Van Jason, a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology majoring in Database Systems at Mindanao State University at Naawan in Misamis Oriental, found himself among countless students struggling to adapt to the new normal, particularly due to the lack of essential tools for online learning. Despite this challenge, Van Jason, a determined and driven student, refused to be deterred and actively sought assistance from various government entities to alleviate his predicament. Van Jason diligently composed letters to elected senators requesting assistance in acquiring a laptop; however, his efforts initially did not yield success. Through his persistence, a staff member from Go's Malasakit Team contacted him. Go's Malasakit Team responded to Van Jason's call for assistance with steadfast compassion. Through their intervention, Van Jason and his siblings received a tablet and financial support, crucial resources that enabled him to continue his education during the pandemic. Additionally, Van Jason's sister is a beneficiary of the Commission on Higher Education's Tulong Dunong Program (CHED-TDP), thanks to the support of the senator, who is an advocate for improved access to education for all. The CHED-TDP provides vital financial aid to underprivileged students pursuing higher education, serving as a critical pathway for many to achieve their academic goals. This support not only addressed the challenges posed by the shift to online learning but also empowered students like Van Jason to thrive in their studies and reach their full potential. Van Jason's unwavering efforts bore fruit as he persevered through challenges and obstacles, culminating in his upcoming graduation with Latin honors, a testament to his remarkable academic journey. As Van Jason prepares to embark on a new chapter in his life, he reflects with gratitude towards Senator Bong Go for extending a helping hand when he needed it most. The support provided not only guided him through the uncertainties of the pandemic but also served as a catalyst for his success, propelling him towards a brighter future. "Your unwavering support has not only been a beacon of hope and inspiration for me but for countless other students as well. Your dedication to public service and kindness have created positive change in our lives. I am committed to seizing the opportunities that lie ahead, and I will forever be grateful for your role in helping me reach this significant milestone," Van Jason expressed, in a heartfelt letter to Go. Upon receiving this letter, the senator was delighted and proud to learn how Van Jason turned adversity into a powerful catalyst for his success. Inspired by this remarkable achievement, the senator was invited to speak at Mindanao State University's 36th Commencement last July 29, encouraging others to follow in Van Jason's footsteps. In reflecting on Van Jason's remarkable achievements, Go expressed his admiration: "Van Jason's journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance. I am personally proud to have supported him in his academic endeavors. His success today is a reflection of his dedication and to the supportive community around him. As you step out into the world, remember that learning does not end in your graduation, the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey, continue to strive for excellence to be better individuals and to contribute positively to society." Furthermore, as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go's Malasakit Centers program also provided assistance to his sister's surgical operation on her goiter. Van Jason's story serves as an inspiration to persevere through adversity, extend a helping hand to those in need, and embrace the transformative power of education. His achievements are reminders of the potential to create a brighter future, one success story at a time. To inspire the students, Van Jason passionately conveyed his message, "Para sa mga estudyante na pareha sa akoa, padayon sa pag-eskwela. Even though lisod kaayo atoang kinabuhi. Labi na karon na taas ang inflation, di lang ta magpaapekto sa mga butang nga dili nato ma-control. There are things nga dili nato ma control, pero ma-control nato on how we respond. Maabot ra ang time na tanan nato na kahago marewardan rana siya." (To fellow students facing similar challenges, I encourage you to persevere in your studies. Despite the myriad of difficulties brought on by high inflation in our economy, we must remember that while the situation is beyond our control, we can control how we respond to it. The right time will come when all our efforts will bear fruit.) As a lawmaker, Go reiterated his commitment to pushing for initiatives that ensure quality education for all Filipinos. He highlighted Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, signed into law by former President Rodrigo Duterte. This legislation has been instrumental in making higher education more accessible to Filipinos nationwide. Building upon the successes of RA 10931, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage. Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act", which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act", waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers. Moreover, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 1864 which aims to provide a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters; as well as SBN 1786 which would require public higher education institutions to have Mental Health Offices on their campuses. Also, he is a co-author and co-sponsor of SBN 2200 or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act.