News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Optimum Marketing & Management

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO OPTIMUM MANAGEMENT & MARKETING CORPORATION IN HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2024 24-109

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Optimum Management & Marketing Corporation, located at 2701 Kalākaua Avenue due to improper hot and cold holding temperatures.

The food establishment received the red placard on Aug. 9 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection on Aug. 7, 2024 and subsequent follow-up inspection conducted Aug. 9, 2024, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

Improper hot holding temperatures of cooked foods

Multiple refrigeration units, including walk-in refrigerator, unable to maintain proper cold-holding temperatures.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Maintain proper hot holding temperatures of 135 F for cooked foods.

Maintain proper cold holding temperatures of 41 F or below in all refrigeration units.

The next follow-up inspection is scheduled for Aug. 13.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/



# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

[email protected]

808-953-9616