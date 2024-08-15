TrueFire Studios & Sue Foley Launch 'Blues Shuffle Building Blocks' An Interactive Learning Experience For Blues Guitar

Eight Soulful, Swinging Shuffle Rhythm Variations For Blues Guitar Players

AUSTIN, TX, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leveraging TrueFire Studios’ patented music learning technologies, Sue Foley’s "Blues Shuffle Building Blocks” is the definitive course focused solely on the most important and commonly encountered rhythm across the entire blues genre — the shuffle. The blues shuffle has many variations, and Foley covers them all, putting TrueFire’s interactive learning tools to good use. She first demonstrates the rhythmic technique, then invites you to join her to practice and play the variation of the variation over a backing track for a highly effective, hands-on, contextual learning experience. Watch the trailer and order “Blues Shuffle Building Blocks” NOW.

“The blues shuffle is the backbone of countless classic and modern blues songs and is one of the most important rhythms for blues guitar players to learn and master. I’ll explain the technique step by step, and then we’ll practice and play it together over backing tracks. You'll learn essential variations, and I’ll show you how to bring out that soulful, swinging feel at the core of blues shuffles.”

TrueFire’s multi-angle video lessons and intuitive learning tools have powered immersive learning experiences for millions of music learners worldwide. “Blues Shuffle Building Blocks” performances and demonstrations are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with controls for looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation. Other learning tools enable students to personalize their learning experience and learn at their own pace.

“Sue is one of the most dynamic and multi-talented blues artists on the planet today,” says TrueFire founder Brad Wendkos. It's not often that you encounter an artist who is a brilliant singer, profound songwriter, virtuoso guitarist, and first-class music educator. We're very privileged to have the opportunity to collaborate with her!”

“Blues Shuffle Building Blocks” is available now. It can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on SueFoley.com or TrueFire.com.

ABOUT SUE FOLEY

Texas-based singer, songwriter, and master blues guitarist Sue Foley cut her teeth amongst Texas guitar slingers like Albert Collins, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, and The Vaughan Brothers. Today, Foley performs and records her brand of Texas Blues with 17 albums and multiple awards to her credit, including the coveted 2024 Lifetime Achievement Maple Blues Award, Traditional Blues Female Artist in 2023, 2022 and 2020; Guitarist of the Year and Blues Act of the Year at the 2023 Austin Music Award; Guitarist of the Year at the 2023 Maple Blues Awards; and Best Traditional Blues Album at the 2022 Blues Music Awards for Pinky’s Blues. Foley is also passionate about music history, education, and passing the torch to the next generation of blues guitarists.

For more information, visit www.suefoley.com

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

For more information, visit www.TrueFire.com.

