Gonzaga University Recognized by Phi Beta Kappa, the Nation’s ...

In a recognition that follows years of diligent effort on the part of many faculty and staff, the 47th Triennial Council of Phi Beta Kappa – the nation’s oldest honor society – voted to establish a chapter at Gonzaga University. The affirmative vote, which took place this past Friday, August 2nd in Baltimore, approves the establishment of a chapter to be named “Epsilon of Washington.” Professors Kirk Besmer and Paul De Palma, who led the most recent application efforts, as well as President Thayne McCulloh, were in attendance for the vote.

“I am especially excited for our students, who were an integral part of the site visit and whose academic achievements we now can recognize as Phi Beta Kappa members,” said Besmer. “Through this designation, Gonzaga University – and particularly the commitment of its faculty and leadership – is once again recognized as one of this country’s best liberal arts universities.”

Phi Beta Kappa was founded at the College of William and Mary in 1776, during the American Revolution. Over the course of its nearly 250-year history, membership in the Society has come to signify excellence in liberal arts and sciences education and freedom of inquiry at 290 prestigious colleges and universities across the nation. Today, there are more than 500,000 Phi Beta Kappa members around the world, individuals and leaders committed to academic excellence and the pursuit of a life of learning that fosters scientific inquiry, liberty of conscience, critical thinking, and creative endeavor for all.

“The approval of Phi Beta Kappa to permit Gonzaga University to shelter a chapter is truly a mark of distinction and a testament to our commitment to academic excellence, rooted in the arts, sciences and humanities,” said McCulloh. “The Society’s recognition affirms the essential role that universities like Gonzaga play in the work of educating, guiding, and developing leaders for our nation and the world. We are honored to receive this recognition and look forward to supporting the Chapter’s activities in the years to come.”

This recognition is the result of many years of focused effort and reflects numerous institutional decisions that, when viewed collectively, clearly underscore Gonzaga’s quintessentially Jesuit commitment to the liberal arts, sciences, and humanities. Among these are the expansion of the Honors program, the revision and introduction of the 2016 Core Curriculum, a renewed commitment to mathematics and foreign languages, a focus on creating a more diverse and inclusive campus community, and the development of academic facilities and centers that support the central role played by arts and sciences.

Gonzaga’s Phi Beta Kappa faculty are excited to move forward this year with the creation of the new chapter, sponsorship of academic events, and the opportunity to welcome a new generation of exceptional scholars to membership in this prestigious society in Spring 2025.

“Phi Beta Kappa associations foster networking opportunities for their graduates to network with other members nationwide,” says Besmer, a founding member of Gonzaga’s PBK chapter. “Becoming a member of Phi Beta Kappa is certainly a resume builder for our graduates; a mark of academic excellence and scholarly achievement.”

For more information about Phi Beta Kappa, please visit the Society’s website at https://www.pbk.org/.