Black Hoteliers & Investors Association Launches Inaugural $100,000 Grant for Independent Black Hoteliers
Empowering the Next Generation of Black-Owned Hotels and ResortsWEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hoteliers & Investors Association (BH&IA) proudly announces the launch of its inaugural $100,000 Hoteliers Grants. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to drive capital and elevate Black-owned independent hotels and resorts by contributing financial resources to fuel growth, scale and innovation within the hospitality industry.
For the first time, Black hoteliers will have the opportunity to showcase their brands through a pitch competition focused exclusively on independent hotels and resorts with Black ownership. Six finalists across two categories—Current Hoteliers and Emerging Hoteliers—will compete for a share of the $100,000 grant, presenting their brand’s growth potential, unique design ethos, origin stories, and impact to an audience of high net worth investors.
Applications for the 2024 Hoteliers Grant are now open and will close on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
This initiative is a significant step forward in BH&IA’s mission to highlight the incredible potential in the $8 billion market of independent, Black-owned hotels and resorts. By providing financial resources and discoverability to potential investors, the BH&IA aims to foster the growth and sustainability of Black-owned hospitality ventures, ensuring they play a prominent role in the industry’s future.
“As we strive to elevate Black ownership within the hospitality sector, these grants represent not just financial support, but a powerful endorsement of the creativity, resilience, and potential of Black hoteliers,” said [S. Lovey Parker, Executive Director]. “We are excited to see the innovative ideas and impactful projects that will emerge from this pitch competition and showcase at Black Hoteliers & Investors Retreat, and look forward to helping them thrive.”
The announcement of the Hoteliers Grants follows the successful Investors & Owners Breakfast held on August 2, 2024, where an intimate group of investors, hotel owners, and developers gathered to celebrate the upcoming Black Hoteliers & Investors Retreat. Attendees were the first to learn about the 2024 Hoteliers Grant, highlighting BH&IA’s commitment to driving equitable investment in the hospitality industry.
Join BH&IA at the Black Hoteliers & Investors Retreat, scheduled for November 1-3, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. This event will bring together sophisticated, active investors and Black hoteliers for an in-depth exploration of the $8 billion market, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, education, and deal-making.
About Black Hoteliers & Investors Association (BH&IA)
The Black Hoteliers & Investors Association (BH&IA) is a 501(c)6 – application pending –trade association dedicated to the capitalization and advancement of independent, Black-owned hotels and resorts. With a mission to grow and scale the segment to $8 billion in revenue by 2060, BH&IA advocates for equitable investment and resourcing within the hospitality industry, ensuring that independent, Black-owned hotels and resorts can thrive and grow.
