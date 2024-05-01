Simeio Secures Inaugural MSP Deal with SailPoint, Empowering Clients with Unparalleled Identity Security
Simeio Secures Inaugural Managed Service Provider Deal and the prestigious title of Delivery Admiral SaaSALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simeio, a renowned leader in specialized identity and access management (IAM) services within the cybersecurity sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic participation in SailPoint’s newly unveiled Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program for Identity Security Cloud.
Officially launched on February 20th, 2024, SailPoint’s MSP initiative allows select partners to deploy and oversee the Identity Security Cloud (ISC) solution for global customers. This development marks a significant milestone for Simeio having successfully secured an MSP deal under this program, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the industry.
Further cementing its leadership reputation, Simeio has earned the prestigious title of Delivery Admiral SaaS. This recognition is awarded to a select few within SailPoint’s partner ecosystem who possess the right team, experience, and certifications. Simeio’s achievement reflects its dedication to maintaining the necessary credentials and completing numerous ISC projects, meeting the program’s rigorous standards.
“Simeio’s advancement to Delivery Admiral status not only reflects our commitment to excellence but also enhances our capabilities in facilitating seamless identity security solutions for our clients,” said Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio. “Our inclusion in SailPoint’s MSP program aligns perfectly with our mission to empower clients with true IAM-managed services that drive tangible business outcomes. ”
“We are thrilled to welcome Simeio into our MSP Program for Identity Security Cloud. Their achievement in joining this program demonstrates their expertise and dedication to the field of identity security, and also sets a high standard for the program. Further, Simeio’s advancement to Delivery Admiral status is a testament to their commitment to excellence and their ability to drive significant value for our shared customers. We look forward to a continued partnership that helps organizations safeguard their identities with advanced, scalable solutions,” said Dave Schwartz, SVP, Global Partnerships at SailPoint.
With a proven track record of success and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Simeio is poised to revolutionize the way organizations approach identity security. By leveraging the power of SailPoint’s Identity Security Cloud and its MSP program, Simeio is empowering clients to stay ahead of the curve and protect their most valuable assets – their identities.
This announcement follows recent additions to Simeio’s executive team, further positioning the company for continued growth and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.
For more information on Simeio’s services and its partnership with SailPoint, please visit SailPoint’s partner page.
Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®. For more information visit www.simeio.com.
