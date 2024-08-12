Request for Proposals – Local Homeless Housing Strategic Plan Technical Assistance

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in providing technical assistance to local governments in order to prepare, publish and submit their local homeless housing plans pursuant to RCW 43.185C.050. Please see attached RFP.
