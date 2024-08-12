Comedy Oakland & Quinn's Lighthouse partner to bring comedy to Oakland Waterfront Historic Embarcadero Cove Marina

Comedy Oakland Logo Quinn's Lighthouse Quinn's Lighthouse Front

Celebrating 15 Years of Hilarity, Voted Best Comedy Night 2016-2023

India-born stand-up builds comedy utopia in Oakland” — Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the acclaimed winner of the Best Comedy Night in the East Bay Express Reader's Poll from 2016 to 2023, proudly announces the launch of their latest shows at Quinn’s Lighthouse in Oakland Waterfront Historic Embarcadero Cove Marina.

This uproarious series of event, featuring a dynamic lineup of industry-leading comedians, promises an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment.

Dates: Last Saturdays of the month - August 31, September 28, October 26, November 30, December 28.

Time: 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Venue: Quinn’s Lighthouse

Address: 1951 Embarcadero, Oakland, CA 94606

Comedy Oakland has been a cornerstone of the Oakland comedy scene for over a decade, consistently delivering top-tier performances at multiple venues throughout the city. The show's founder and host, Samson Koletkar, renowned as the world's only Indian Jewish standup comedian, has curated a stellar cast for the inaugural show.

The lineup includes:

- Samson Koletkar, BookMyShow's "10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade" and has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS

- Ira Summer, whose comedy has been showcased on Sirius XM and the World Series of Comedy Main Event in Las Vegas.

- Nina G, her album debuted at #1 in Comedy on iTunes and Amazon. Her first special, Nina G: Stutterer Interrupted, will be streaming in Summer 2024.

- Jose Contreras, an East Bay comic who has performed with George Wallace and Tommy Davidson and was crowned the winner of the 2022 Campbell Comedy Competition.

- David Dominguez, a “non-practicing Mexican” comedian who performs regularly all over the Bay Area and hosts a hard hitting fast paced comedy show - David D’s Comedy Dojo.

- Clinton Nelson, a rising star in the Bay Area comedy scene

According to Samson, "SF Chronicle said Comedy Oakland lineups have the diversity of a United Nations subcommittee, and the shows at Quinn’s Lighthouse won't be any different. I am looking forward to performing at this historic venue right on the waterfront with beautiful views of the Bay and a delightful food and drinks menu. I always look for venues that fit the Comedy Oakland brand, and adding Quinn’s to our list of venues in Oakland was a very easy decision."

In addition to providing a diverse and entertaining lineup, Comedy Oakland aims to enhance the audience experience. Samson encourages patrons to purchase tickets in advance to secure their spot. There is no drink minimum, and food and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of Quinn’s, which offers a unique blend of American and Asian flavors.

Under new ownership, the menu now includes Vietnamese dishes alongside classic favorites like fish and chips and clam chowder. Customers rave about the fresh banh mi, grilled pork sandwiches, and lemongrass beef sandwiches. The establishment also offers a cozy ambiance with a view of the scenic Oakland estuary. Enjoy good food and comedy on the waterfront, Oakland's best is ready to welcome you!

Tickets for Comedy Oakland at Quinn’s Lighthouse are priced at $20 and can be conveniently purchased online at comedyoakland.eventbrite.com. At the door, tickets will be available for $25 via Credit Card, Venmo, or Cash. Ample free street parking surrounds the venue.

Join us for an evening of joyous laughter and camaraderie, as we celebrate the vibrant comedy culture of Oakland. Don't miss out on this extraordinary event!