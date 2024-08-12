Aug. 12, 2024

DR-4787-WV MA-005

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

Hancock Disaster Recovery Center closed temporarily Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The Hancock County state-federal Disaster Recovery Center will be closed temporarily Tuesday, Aug. 13, due to a planned power outage in the area. The Disaster Recovery Center will resume normal operations Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The center is located at:

Hancock County Disaster Recovery Center New Cumberland City Hall 104 North Court St New Cumberland, WV 26407 Normal hours of operation: Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays TEMPORARILY CLOSED TUESDAY, AUG. 13

West Virginia residents affected by severe storms April 11-12 can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help registering for FEMA disaster assistance. To locate one, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/drc. The FEMA registration deadline for the April 11-12 storm is Sept. 3, 2024.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).