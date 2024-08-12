FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Gold Ranch Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on August 11 at 11:14 p.m. PDT and August 12 at 2:14 a.m. EDT to assist the state of Nevada in combating the Gold Ranch Fire burning in Washoe County.

On August 11, the state of Nevada submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 150 homes in and around Verdi, with a population of around 2,900. Ninety percent of the threatened homes are primary residences.

The fire started on August 11, 2024, and had burned more than 150 acres of state and private land. There are 2 other large fires currently burning uncontrolled within the state.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

