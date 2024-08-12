Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,086 in the last 365 days.

2024 Harvest Season Underway in Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 12 - Released on August 12, 2024

Today, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit, along with local MLAs, gathered to officially kick off harvest in Saskatchewan. 

"Harvest is the culmination of hard work, dedication and the resiliency of Saskatchewan producers," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Our producers are known around the world as sustainable and reliable suppliers of high-quality, nutritious and safe agri-food products. With a 27 per cent increase in agri-food export volume in 2023, we hope to continue this strong and vibrant trend with a successful harvest. I wish everyone a safe and bountiful finish the 2024 growing season." 

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind in all they do. This includes taking frequent breaks, having adequate meals and sleep, having fire suppressing equipment on hand, watching for power lines when moving machinery and more. It is also important to make sure that everyone keep an eye out for large equipment on roads and highways. Slow down and share the road. Safety impacts everyone.

You can follow the 2024 Crop Report on X (formerly Twitter) at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact:

You just read:

2024 Harvest Season Underway in Saskatchewan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more