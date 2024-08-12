2024 Harvest Season Underway in Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 12 - Released on August 12, 2024

Today, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit, along with local MLAs, gathered to officially kick off harvest in Saskatchewan.

"Harvest is the culmination of hard work, dedication and the resiliency of Saskatchewan producers," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Our producers are known around the world as sustainable and reliable suppliers of high-quality, nutritious and safe agri-food products. With a 27 per cent increase in agri-food export volume in 2023, we hope to continue this strong and vibrant trend with a successful harvest. I wish everyone a safe and bountiful finish the 2024 growing season."

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind in all they do. This includes taking frequent breaks, having adequate meals and sleep, having fire suppressing equipment on hand, watching for power lines when moving machinery and more. It is also important to make sure that everyone keep an eye out for large equipment on roads and highways. Slow down and share the road. Safety impacts everyone.

