Transportation Commission awards emergency contract for the first work package on Teton Pass landslide

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded an almost $12 million bid to Ames Construction during a special meeting Aug. 2 via Zoom.

This is one phase of a multi-phased project to fix the landslide that occurred on Wyoming Highway 22, known as Teton pass. The landslide, nicknamed the Big Fill slide, occurred June 8, and the temporary detour opened to traffic June 28.

For the first work package in the multi-part project, the scope includes clearing landslide debris, installing soil nails, traffic control and other dirt work.

Although based in Minnesota, Ames got to work immediately after the contract was awarded. Excavation work is underway and crews will be working for the next four or five weeks to prepare the site for the next phase of work. Crews will be working from top down, adding soil nails as temporary shoring to access the bottom of the fill.

“The detour remains stable, and we are monitoring for any movement,” said Bob Hammond, Jackson resident engineer. “The dirt work that is underway will not negatively impact its stability or safety.”

The second work package, which has not been awarded yet, will include adding coupled micropiles to further stabilize the foundation and adding a lightweight reinforced fill to the area. Work was separated into two packages to maximize efficiency. Crews will be working double shifts to expedite the work while the weather is still favorable.

WYDOT and the contractor are committed to maintaining two-way traffic as much as possible for the traveling public, and the work in phase one should have limited impacts to traffic.

Drivers over Teton Pass are asked to use caution through the work zone.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.