Attorney General Jackley Announces Rapid City Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for First-Degree Manslaughter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a 51-year-old Rapid City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter.

Philip Andrew Chips was sentenced Monday in Pennington County Circuit Court. Chips had initially been charged with First-Degree Murder in the stabbing death of Michael Moses White sometime late on Sept. 14 or in the early morning of Sept. 15, 2023 at a Rapid City intersection.

“Thank you to the law enforcement agencies and prosecutors who handled this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This sentencing hopefully brings some comfort to the victim’s family and friends.”

The case was investigated by the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Krull, who initially prosecuted the case for the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, continued to prosecute the case after he joined the Attorney General’s Office.

