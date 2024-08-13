ES3 Appoints Digital Media and Technology Visionary, Charlie Millar, as President
Charlie Millar will be the driving force as ES3 continues to evolve our business...”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ES3™ is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Millar as President of the company. Millar, recognized as an innovator in digital media and technology transformations, brings more than 20 years of industry experience, making him the ideal leader to drive ES3’s mission of revolutionizing content and media technology.
Charlie Millar has an extensive background in sales, content licensing, business development, and entertainment marketing. His dynamic leadership and deep understanding of the ever-evolving content and media technology landscape have consistently enabled companies to navigate and thrive amidst rapid technological changes. Millar's appointment signals a strategic move by ES3 to strengthen its position as a leader in the digital media sector.
ES3 has established a great reputation in the media and entertainment industry, with top-tier customers licensing its interactive products. The company has incubated innovative businesses, including Zone·tv™— a fast-growing ad-support streaming video service that it sold earlier this year. Charlie is joining the executive team at one of the most exciting times for ES3, given the company’s latest advancements with its INGAGE interactive experiential advertising platform.
“For more than two decades, ES3 has been a key player in the development of emerging technologies for media and entertainment. Charlie Millar will be the driving force as ES3 continues to evolve our business, empowering video platforms, distributors, advertisers and brand owners to unlock new revenue streams – capitalizing on the transition of consumer entertainment and behaviours.”, said Doug Edwards, CEO and Founder of ES3. “His expertise will be instrumental in leading ES3 into the next phase of growth and innovation.”
ES3’s proprietary INGAGE platform is a cutting-edge TV/video advertising technology that enables immersive, interactive experiential campaigns—connecting customers with brands on the largest screens in their homes. The Ingage Platform offers advertisers a unique opportunity to engage Pay TV (Cable) and Connected TV consumers with interactive brands, content, and gaming services – all powered by the simplicity of a remote control. This innovative approach provides a more impactful alternative to traditional digital media spends, offering ad agencies unparalleled access to engaged audiences.
About ES3™
ES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 22 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.
ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3’s one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3’s fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.
ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay tv under license.
