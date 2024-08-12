F&G Commission will meet via special conference call on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. MDT

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to hold a special conference call on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m. MDT. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 South Walnut in Boise or visit a regional office to listen in.

The special meeting will not include a public hearing, and no public comment will be taken during it.

The Commission is scheduled to make a decision:

Regarding a correction to the 2025-2026 nonresident elk zone tag numbers

A CWD update

And the adoption of temporary proposed rules pertaining to mandatory education, taking of wildlife, and the use of bait in relation to managing black bear hunting while seeking to delist grizzly bears.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director's Office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-368-6185 (TDD).