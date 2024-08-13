ZSuite Tech Soars to 456 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

ZSuite Tech ranks No. 456 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With impressive growth, ZSuite Technologies secures its place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, reflecting its leadership in the fintech sector.

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that ZSuite Technologies (ZSuite Tech) ranks No. 456 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious ranking highlights the exceptional success of companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Notable brands like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia all gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Achieving this milestone is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our entire team," said Nathan Baumeister, CEO of ZSuite Tech. "Our growth is fueled by our commitment to providing cutting-edge digital escrow solutions that empower financial institutions across the U.S. We are honored to be recognized among so many remarkable companies, and we’re excited to continue driving innovation in the fintech industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have achieved remarkable revenue growth while overcoming challenges like inflationary pressure, rising capital costs, and significant hiring hurdles. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is an impressive 1,637 percent. Collectively, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

ZSuite Tech is a leading provider of digital escrow and subaccounting solutions tailored for financial institutions. With products like ZEscrow and ZRent, ZSuite Tech streamlines complex financial workflows, helping banks and credit unions enhance operational efficiency, drive deposit growth, and improve client experiences. Since its founding, ZSuite Tech has grown its client base to include over 98 financial institutions across 28 states, serving more than 6,800 businesses nationwide. The company's success is driven by its unwavering focus on innovation, customer-centric service, and a high-performance culture that fosters continuous improvement.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 will appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About ZSuite Tech

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around three-party accounts and multi-use escrow subaccounting.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.