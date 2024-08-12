Submit Release
Colombian Entrepreneur Diana Espinosa March Successfully Launches Her New Venture: Bacan Guaro in the United States

This super-premium aguardiente has been awarded and certified as kosher, vegan, low-calorie, and delicious.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diana Espinosa March, a serial entrepreneur and Colombian businesswoman based in South Florida, has successfully launched her new venture in the United States: Bacan Guaro. This innovative super-premium aguardiente promises to elevate the drinking experience this summer.

Bacan Guaro is now initially available in the states of Florida, New York, and New Jersey, with the goal of enhancing the aguardiente experience in the U.S. market.

This product has been carefully crafted with high-quality ingredients, following the highest production standards. Behind this project is her husband, Ricardo March, an experienced entrepreneur in the wine industry.

The entrepreneurial couple has worked diligently to bring this project to life, aiming to offer consumers a premium aguardiente option with a unique flavor and an elegant, innovative presentation. Bacan Guaro promises to be a sensory experience that will delight even the most discerning palates.

With Bacan Guaro, Diana Espinosa March and Ricardo March aim not only to expand their business but also to promote Colombian culture and tradition in the U.S. market. This launch is just the beginning of a path filled with success and achievements for this entrepreneurial couple.

Bacan Guaro is already available in the mentioned states and is expected to soon reach more cities across the United States. Undoubtedly, this super-premium aguardiente will become the preferred choice for spirits enthusiasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to try Bacan Guaro and enjoy a unique experience with every sip!

A Delicious Blend of Organic Ingredients:

Bacan is carefully crafted in small batches using meticulously selected ingredients: first-pressed organic sugar cane juice, organic Spanish star anise, and water. Skillfully and slowly mixed, the result is a clear, elegant, and versatile aguardiente, sugar-free, available in two alcohol levels:

Bacan 24 (48 Proof): With an ABV of 24%, this version is characterized by its sweet anise aroma, accented with subtle citrus notes. Its smooth entry reveals flavors of black licorice, delicate floral and herbal layers, and a lingering spice.

Bacan 29 (58 Proof): With an ABV of 29%, this light and airy liquor presents a delightful aroma of anise, black pepper, and rosemary. The anise flavor lingers on the palate, complemented by hints of citrus and ginger, finishing clean and refreshing.

Award-Winning Excellence:

Bacan has already been recognized for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship with numerous prestigious awards, including:

Bacan 24 (48 Proof):

Platinum Medal, Ascot Awards 2023
Double Gold Medal, SIP Awards 2024
Gold Medal, Beverage Testing Institute 2023

Bacan 29 (58 Proof):

Platinum Medal, Ascot Awards 2023
Gold Medal, San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024
Gold Medal and Innovation Award, SIP Awards 2024

