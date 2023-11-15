Nation's #1 Holiday Party Celebrates 37th Year

Submit Release
MATZOBALL Jewish Singles Parties Rolling into Six Cities Across Country

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labeled the #1 holiday party in the country by USA Today, MATZOBALL will celebrate its 37th year connecting Jewish singles for a night of schmoozing, fun, and romantic possibilities on Christmas Eve 2023.

Designed to bring Jewish singles and their friends together for festive, stress-free fun, MATZOBALL has hosted more than 400,000 partygoers in cities across the country. Over its 37-year history thousands of new friendships, romances, and marriages have formed at the Matzoball, and it’s become a tradition in the Jewish community. This year’s events will take place at it-spots across the country, featuring some of the hottest entertainment, including in:

New York City
Join MATZOBALL in the Big Apple! We’ll be partying at DL, the Lower East Side’s premiere, multilevel nightclub featuring a sexy, sultry indoor space and all-weather rooftop lounge. The party starts at 10:00 PM – tickets start at $50. Must be 21+ to attend this event.

Los Angeles
Mingle with celebrity singles on the sunset strip at Bootsy Bellows, David Arquette’s vaudeville-inspired hot spot offering A-level variety acts and dazzling Hollywood stargazing. The party starts at 9:00 PM – tickets start at $50. Must be 21+ to attend this event.

Miami
Located in the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, LIV combines an ultra-exclusive lounge with a high-energy nightclub and some of the best mixologists in the industry. The party starts at 10:00 PM – tickets start at $60. Must be 21+ to attend this event.

Boca Raton
Party at TWO iconic locations in Boca! Schmooze at high-energy dance and nightclub Cosmos, then Horah on over to Boca’s premier lounge and event venue, One 11, for a night you’ll never forget. The party starts at 9:00 PM – tickets start at $50 per club or purchase a combo ticket for $75. Attendees must be 21+ to enter One11; 25+ to enter Cosmo’s.

Boston
Get your groove on this Christmas eve with a live DJ spinning chart-toppers, hip hop, house, electronic, and R&B at Boston’s largest entertainment venue, Royale. The party starts at 9:00 PM – tickets start at $50. Must be 21+ to attend this event.

Washington, DC
Dance the night away at Decades, DC’s multi-level retro nightclub featuring four floors with the best jams from the 80’s, 90’s, 00’s, and 10’s. The party starts at 9:00 PM – ticket start at $40. Must be 21+ to attend this event.

Says Andrew Rudnick, MATZOBALL founder, “Nearly 50% of Americans are single. MATZOBALL was created to bring those singles together, face-to-face. Our attendees meet new friends, enjoy a night of crazy fun, and maybe even kindle a spark that could turn into a meaningful relationship.”

About MATZOBALL

MATZOBALL is a yearly huge party for Jewish singles held annually on December 24th. Since the first official event of its kind in 1987, the event has been held in select cities around the nation. There have been over 400,000 people in attendance, and it has surpassed $15 million in revenue. MATZOBALL was founded by Andrew Rudnick, owner of Mazel Events, LLC. To learn more about MATZOBALL, visit the site: https://matzoball.org.

