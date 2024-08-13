The Verisense Digital Biobank is Open for Business with Data from More Than One Million People

Verisense Digital Biobank

The Biobank features data from longitudinal, randomized controlled, cross-sectional, and prospective clinical trials and 12 types of digital health sensors.

Our goal is for researchers never to have to collect the same digital health data twice.” — CEO Geoff Gill

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verisense® Health, Inc., a digital health technology and data company, today announced the launch of its Verisense Digital Biobank™ featuring digital health data from more than one million people – representing healthy populations and specific diseases – at www.verisense.net/digital-biobank.

Currently, the Verisense Digital Biobank includes data from more than 570 studies from both third party and Verisense Health research. More than one million people are represented in the Verisense Digital Biobank now, and that figure is expected to reach two million by the end of 2024. This extensive Digital Biobank includes measurements from blood pressure, heart rate, skin temperature, respiration, accelerometry, polysomnography (PSG), electrocardiogram, electroencephalogram, electromyography, electrooculography, photoplethysmography and galvanic skin response sensors. These data can be used to identify and validate algorithms and digital biomarkers, establish norms and thresholds for specific diseases, compare different algorithms on the same data, and provide and/or augment data for regulatory filings.

“For too long, digital health data from thousands of studies from around the world have been virtually impossible to access,” said Verisense Health CEO Geoff Gill. “As a result, researchers have had to collect the same or similar data over and over at great cost in time and money. Our goal is for researchers never to have to collect the same data twice,” he added.

The Verisense Digital Biobank leverages an AI-powered Dataset Cataloger™, which efficiently extracts and catalogs relevant metadata from open-source digital health datasets. Furthermore, the AI Dataset Cataloger largely automates the process, enabling Verisense Health to update the Verisense Digital Biobank frequently.

Early Research Projects

Verisense Health is already conducting research using its Digital Biobank. One project is comparing two different open-source analytics packages that use accelerometer data to assess sleep. These packages are being compared to determine whether they are equivalent and evaluated against PSG data to assess their accuracy.

Verisense Health is also using the Digital Biobank to establish norms for activity and sleep metrics drawing from a population of more than 20,000 participants in longitudinal studies and more than 320,000 people in other types of study. This large population will allow Verisense Health to establish norms to match the demographics of the populations of interest for value-based medicine and clinical trials.

Developing Industry Standards

Underscoring the company’s commitment to expanding access to digital health data, Verisense Health has contributed sample data to and is working with the CDISC Digital Health Technologies team to help develop data interchange standards for digital health data. The Verisense Digital Biobank will be conformed to meet those new standards once they are introduced.

Researchers who want to explore how the Verisense Digital Biobank can support or expand their work can access the portal at www.verisense.net/digital-biobank. Other industry experts who are interested in collaborating with Verisense Health to further this effort should contact Adam Litke at alitke@verisense.net.

About Verisense Health

Verisense Health is a digital health technology and data company that is dedicated to producing clinical-grade digital health data and solving digital health data access and reuse problems. Verisense Health is leveraging its Verisense data acquisition platform, Digital Health Panel, and AI Dataset Cataloger to develop the Verisense Digital Biobank, which researchers can use to conduct digital health research without needing to collect new patient data. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with additional offices in Malaysia. For more information visit www.verisense.net or www.linkedin.com/company/verisense-health.