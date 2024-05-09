Verisense Health Elects Josh Tolkoff to its Board of Directors

Josh Tolkoff Company logo

Josh brings extensive medical device, investment, and growth management experience to his new role.

Verisense Health is addressing some of the biggest data collection and reuse challenges in the digital health and clinical trials industries.” — Josh Tolkoff

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verisense® Health, Inc., a digital health technology and data company, today announced the appointment of Josh Tolkoff to its Board of Directors.

“Josh has been a valued advisor to Verisense Health for more than a year; his deep knowledge of the medical device industry and experience managing rapidly growing, entrepreneurial healthcare companies are invaluable. We are thrilled to have Josh take on a more substantive role as both a director and investor to help guide us going forward,” said Verisense CEO Geoff Gill.

“Verisense Health is addressing some of the biggest data collection and reuse challenges in the digital health and clinical trials industries. I look forward to contributing to and participating in their success,” said Josh Tolkoff.

Underscoring his industry experience, Josh is an Accelerator Executive at CIMIT (the Consortium for Integrating Medical with Innovation & Technology), which helps to expedite the commercialization of research projects that can improve patient care globally.

Josh is the former Managing Director of the Ironwood Equity Fund, a later-stage venture investor. He also founded and managed Seedling Enterprises, one of the most successful medical device accelerators, and ACT Medical, a premier medical device developer and manufacturer. Before that, Josh was the first head of R&D for Medi-Tech, which grew to become Boston Scientific.

He is also the Past Chair of industry trade group MassMedic, and an advisor and lecturer for the Harvard-MIT program in Health Sciences and Technology. In addition, he is the founding Board Chair of Interise, a non-profit organization helping small urban companies grow, which now has a presence in more than 75 U.S. cities.

Josh has an AB in Engineering and Applied Physics from Harvard College and an MS from MIT.

About Verisense Health

Verisense Health was founded in January 2023 as a spin-off from global wearable technology provider Shimmer Research. Verisense Health is leveraging its Verisense data acquisition platform and Digital Health Panel to create a digital biobank that researchers can use to conduct digital health research without needing to collect new patient data. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with additional offices in Malaysia. For more information visit www.verisense.net or www.linkedin.com/company/verisense-health.