MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GENEDGE, Danville Community College (DCC), and the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber , Partner to Hold Leadership Class in September, 2024.GENEDGE, Virginia’s best public resource to help existing manufacturing and industry innovate, compete, and, grow proudly announces a 6-course leadership training series, designed to enhance the leadership skills of professionals in the dynamic manufacturing sector. The regionally focused training series will kick off in Danville, September 12th. Co-sponsored by Danville Community College and the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, this series is a testament to GENEDGE's commitment to fostering comprehensive growth and competitive excellence in Virginia's manufacturing landscape.Bill Donohue, Executive Director, GENEDGE observed: “In the dynamic landscape of modern manufacturing, effective leadership is the cornerstone of success. From the shop floor to the executive suite, strong leaders foster collaboration, drive continuous improvement, and create an environment that attracts and retains top talent. As manufacturers strive to become employers of choice, investing in workforce development and robust leadership programs becomes not just beneficial but essential. We are very pleased to offer this much in demand professional development series with our partners, The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, and Danville Community College.Program Overview:• Primary User: Tailored for mid-level managers, frontline supervisors, and aspiring supervisors in the manufacturing industry.• Rich Curriculum: Following curriculum from Development Dimensions International (DDI), a leader in leadership development, course topics include communications, goal setting, managing poor performance and conflict, and more.• Convenient Schedule: Six sessions from September 12th to November 21st, Thursday afternoons, 1 to 5 p.m. at Danville Community College.• Limited Enrollment: Exclusive to 20 participants to ensure personalized and effective learning.• Investment: $1,500 per person for the entire series.“Danville Community College is proud to work in partnership with GENEDGE and the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce to facilitate leadership training. Leadership training needs were identified as a major need for our local business and industry partners, said Jessica Dalton, Vice President of Workforce Services. “This training provides much needed support for mid-level managers and aspiring leaders to gain fundamental leadership skills. We are honored to host the training and to provide support for business and industry in our service area.”Anne Moore-Sparks, President/CEO of Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, noted that frontline supervisors are vitally important to the success of their businesses. “Training for these essential frontline leaders is one of the best investments that a company can make in its talented employees,” she said. “It is very exciting to offer such a robust series of training classes to support workforce development in the region.”This comprehensive training series is more than just a program; it's an opportunity for professionals to elevate their leadership capabilities, connect with peers, and gain insights into effective and creative strategies for managing a workforce in the manufacturing sector.Register HERE Today to embark on a journey of leadership transformation in the manufacturing sector.About GENEDGE: Since 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 11,000 companies, with nearly 350,000 employees, that produces 14% of Virginia’s GDP.About the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce: The Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce accelerates business growth by connecting its 560+ member organizations and 22,000 employee members to dynamic resources and networks. The Chamber’s number one goal is to help area businesses of all sizes to grow and prosper.Danville Community College is a two-year institution of higher education under the state-wide Virginia Community College System. DCC's service area includes the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Halifax County. The college, its employees, and students are governed by the policies established by the State Board for Community Colleges and with the support and advice of the Danville Community College Board.

