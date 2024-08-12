GENEDGE, Danville Community College (DCC), and the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber, Partner to Hold Leadership Class

About

Launched in 1992, GENEDGE Alliance (GENEDGE) delivers custom solutions to solve the operational and business challenges Virginia’s engineering, manufacturing, and technology firms face. Our number one goal is to make sure Virginia companies have what they need to grow and thrive in Virginia. GENEDGE leverages federal and state funding to provide a wealth of expertise and resources to Virginia manufacturers, businesses, and other organizations. GENEDGE’s experts can help you solve problems, increase productivity, improve economic competitiveness, and enhance your technical capabilities. GENEDGE is Virginia’s only manufacturing and economic development organization partnered with the Manufacturing Extension Partnership,™ a public-private partnership that empowers small and medium-sized manufacturers to grow and thrive through educational resources, industry connections, and best practices. GENEDGE values collaboration, and is grateful for the ongoing support and results achieved because of our strong relationships established with key allies and partners through out the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Learn More About GENEDGE