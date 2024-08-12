VADOC Unveils New Literacy Program for Correctional Education Students

Agency News

Agency News August 12, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) continues to demonstrate its commitment to correctional education by providing inmates and probationers valuable programs for effective reentry. The VADOC is excited to announce a new prison literacy program that will help inmates continue their education.

"Reading Enables All Learners” (REAL) provides non and beginning-level readers the opportunity for self-paced learning guided by certified inmate tutors. The program allows for learners to better their literacy skills prior to enrolling in formal High School Equivalency (HSE, also known as GED) classes.

REAL kicked off in June 2024 with lessons taught in small groups in libraries and other non-classroom settings. The program is expected to be implemented statewide by the end of 2024.

“We realized a necessary first step for some inmates is to master the basics before they can successfully engage with a GED program,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “By bringing their reading skills up to the necessary grade level, we are ensuring these inmates can successfully transition to a HSE course and build a lasting skill that will open doors for inmates upon reentry.”

Education is a major key for the successful reentry of inmates back into the community, with data demonstrating lower criminal recidivism rates for those completing their GED. The program is another example of the VADOC creating lasting public safety by preparing inmates for law abiding life in communities after release.

The VADOC offers more than 125 programs to inmates and supervisees. More information can be found on the VADOC website.