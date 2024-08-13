Love to Shop in LA and Support Girls to Become Ambassadors for The 2028 Olympics

Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Fund Girls Ambassador Leadership Program for 2028 LA Olympics; and earn a gift card to favorite LA shop www.TheFashionGames.LA The Sweetest Shopping Reward Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Is your company hiring professional staff? Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals and 10% of Our Placement Fees will help fund Girls Ambassador Program for 2028 LA Olympics www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com To Welcome The World Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good finds companies talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Leadership Development Program; training Girl Ambassadors to Welcome The World at 2028 LA Olympics www.WeTrainAmbassadors.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund girls ambassador leadership program for 2028 Olympics; and is rewarding referrals with shopping.

Since 2020, I have been mentoring tweens to become leaders thru Girls Design Tomorrow; and look forward to Training Girl Ambassadors for The 2028 Olympic Games and Welcoming the World!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Girls Design Tomorrow & Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good helps fund Ambassadors Leadership Program to prepare girls for 2028 LA Olympics.Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring professional staff with The Sweetest Shopping Gift Card According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Your referrals help us fund our programs teaching Girls Leadership. Girls discover their Passion, Purpose, and Play a Bigger Game!"How to Participate in The Fashion Games LA and Shop for GOOD?1. Introduce an HR manager hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee; and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who made introduction earns the sweetest $1500 shopping gift card to favorite store in LA.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Have a shop in LA, and love to support girls? Inspire your community to participate in The Fashion Games LA!"AboutLove to Support Girls and Shop in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund Ambassador Leadership Program to prepare girls for 2028 LA Olympic Games. Have a shop in LA that would love to participate? Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to visit www.TheFashionGames.LA The Sweetest Shopping RewardSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Girl Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Party for Good? Teach Girls to Lead! Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest and Most Rewarding Leadership Development Program; We Train Girl Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World. This immersive training program includes; learning/practicing a foreign language (become multi-lingual), teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls will learn to appreciate themselves, learn to serve the community, have fulfilling experiences, grow from within, learn positive values, and success habits too! The meaningful experiences...will propel them to a life of fun fulfillment, and Party for Good Too! www.2028AmbassadorTeam.com to Welcome The World! Only 10 Girls Every Year...Let's prepare Girls for 2028 LA Games; Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds by delivering staffing services to companies. Companies that retain Recruiting for Good, can choose which athlete to sponsor and support (Recruiting for Good will reward 10% of our placement fees to support girl sports). Recruiting for Good is currently focusing on three sports to fund/support Beach Volleyball, Soccer, and Tennis. www.SponsorTeamUSA.com for 2028 LA Games.Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

BooksandLooks is an exceptionally talented 14-year-old girl who works on Girls Design Tomorrow and reported on role model Savannah Guthrie's Paris Fashion Style