St. Charles License Office Transitioning To A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the St. Charles License Office has been awarded to Schmidt Management. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The St. Charles License Office will be moving to a new location at 1982 Zumbehl Rd, St. Charles, Mo., 63303. This new office location will open Wednesday, August 21. The hours of operation will be 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday and 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturdays and the telephone number is (636) 946-4456.

Please note the current location (2499 Raymond Dr St. Charles, Mo., 63301) will close on Monday, August 19th to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

The Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

O’Fallon License Office – 2421 Highway K, O’Fallon, Mo., 63366

Harvester License Office – 4207 Old Hwy 94 South, St. Charles, Mo., 63044

Bridgeton License Office – 11977 St. Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, Mo., 63044

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov) .



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

