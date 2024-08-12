Saving Buffalo's Iconic World War II Naval Vessels

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million to support the repair and restoration of two iconic World War II naval ships along Buffalo’s waterfront, where she was joined by elected officials and community stakeholders at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. Both vessels were built to last approximately 20 years and have remained intact past their projected useful life. In April 2022, USS The Sullivans sank at her moorings, listing to one side, requiring extraordinary efforts to right the ship again. While temporary fixes have been made to stabilize The Sullivans, it was determined that long-term repairs are needed on both The Sullivans and Croaker to ensure both vessels stay afloat and remain a fixture on Buffalo’s waterfront.

“USS The Sullivans is a tribute to our heroes — to a family that lost all five of its sons in the Pacific, and to the 400,000 Americans who died fighting in World War II,” Governor Hochul said. “As an iconic and recognizable symbol on Buffalo’s waterfront, my administration is committed to helping rebuild and restore this national treasure and symbol of perseverance.”

USS The Sullivans, an 80-year-old National Historic Landmark, is a decommissioned Fletcher-class Destroyer, DD-537, and was the largest and most important class of U.S. Destroyers used in World War II. Named after the five brothers from Waterloo, Iowa who died together aboard USS Juneau CL-52 in November 1942, USS The Sullivans was the only ship in the Navy to be named after more than one person. This vessel has attracted millions of visitors from around the world and is only one of four remaining Fletcher class destroyers.

The Sullivans also uniquely symbolizes the American ideals of service, honor, commitment and sacrifice. The five courageous Sullivan brothers gave their lives in defense of our nation, and their family dedicated themselves to serving others so that no other family would suffer any portion of their inconceivable loss. The Sullivans was christened on April 4, 1943 by Alleta Sullivan, the mother of the five lost brothers, in honor of her sons and in the hopes of ending the war sooner so no other mother would suffer any portion of her loss. USS The Sullivans was decommissioned in 1965 earning 11 battle stars for meritorious performances and was brought to the Buffalo Naval & Military Park in 1977.

USS Croaker, SSK-246, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of 77 Gato-class submarines constructed during World War II. Commissioned in 1944, she conducted six war patrols in the Pacific theater. USS Croaker is not in her original World War II configuration, as she was converted to a “hunter-killer” submarine with added sonar, radar, and quieting capabilities to combat the Russian threat during the Cold War. She was decommissioned in 1971 and brought to the Buffalo Naval & Military Park in 1988.

The total restoration of the two vessels is expected to cost nearly $21 million. The current plan includes moving the vessels to a dry-dock on Lake Erie in September 2025 where repairs can be made. The ships will return to their current berthing on the Buffalo harbor in the spring of 2026.

USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker are currently moored alongside the USS Little Rock in the Buffalo River at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, the largest inland Naval Park in the United States. The park welcomes approximately 250,000 visitors per year.

Governor Hochul’s commitment of $10 million is in addition to other local, state and federal funding, including $7.5 million secured by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, $1 million from the City of Buffalo, $1 million from Erie County, $1 million from Senator Sean Ryan, and $500,000 from Majority Leader Crystal Peoples Stokes.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “This crucial investment by Governor Kathy Hochul ensures that the USS Sullivans will remain a centerpiece of Buffalo’s Naval and Military Park. I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to preserving this iconic symbol of our nation's and city’s history and honoring the sacrifices of our veterans. I'm proud that the City also provided $1 million to help save our historic ships.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker served our nation during World War II, providing our armed forces with the fighting power needed to win the war. Since their decommissioning, they have made their way to Western New York, drawing admirers from throughout our region and around the world. Restoring the ships to their full glory will ensure future generations can enjoy one of Buffalo's most beloved waterfront attractions.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The Buffalo & Erie County Military & Naval Park is Canalside's largest attraction among many. When the USS The Sullivans listed, it made international news. Many of my colleagues in government, including Governor Hochul, collectively thought and said, ‘Not on our watch,’ and we banded together to provide resources. With excellent stewardship, these funds will help get USS The Sullivans and the USS Croaker closer to being drydocked and properly repaired to last another 50-plus years for visitors to experience, enjoy, and learn about the moving local connection.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “The USS The Sullivans and the USS Croaker are both enduring testaments to the unfathomable sacrifice that American families have endured in service to their country. These ships’ continued presence on Buffalo’s waterfront are a tribute to the spirit of resiliency that guides our nation. Thanks to a coalition of dedicated elected officials in Western New York, they will remain a living museum for visitors from near and far. They are an integral part of Canalside’s façade and will stay that way for decades to come.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “The Sullivans and the Croaker are key components of the Naval and Servicemen’s Park, irreplaceable pieces of history and mainstays of one of Erie County’s most-visited sites. We honor and remember our servicemen and women when we preserve treasures such as these and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to keeping these ships viable for future generations.”

Buffalo Common Council President Christopher P. Scanlon said, “The USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker are cornerstones of Buffalo's continued developing waterfront. Governor Hochul’s dedication to preserving these iconic vessels ensures that the stories of bravery, sacrifice, and service will continue to inspire all who visit our waterfront. This investment not only honors the memories of those who served but also strengthens Buffalo's position as a key destination for historical tourism. We are deeply appreciative of this support, which secures the future of these irreplaceable landmarks.”

Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park President and CEO Paul J. Marzello Sr. said, “These ships symbolize the courage, commitment, and sacrifice of every man and woman who has ever worn a U.S. military uniform. There is no better way to honor them than preserving these ships. Today, thanks to the generous support of Governor Hochul, we will begin to execute the plan to make the needed repairs to their hulls and carry out that mission.”