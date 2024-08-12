MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in Northwest Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a carjacking in Northwest.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the victim was operating his moped in the area of 14th Street and U Street, Northwest. A group of suspects surrounded the victim and began assaulting him. The suspects removed the victim from the moped, and one of the suspects fled the scene with the moped. The other suspects fled on foot.

Previously, on July 22, 2024, two 18-year-old males, both of Laurel, MD, were charged with Carjacking.

Two persons of interest were captured by camera footage and can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify these persons, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24112093

###