MPD Searching for Northwest Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Northwest sexual abuse offense.

On August 11, 2024, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the victim reported she was walking home in the 2700 block of 29th Street, Northwest, when the suspect tackled her and made unwanted sexual contact with her. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s-30s, 5’7”, 200 lbs./heavy build, dark clothing, and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24122854

