Coming Soon: Cotton Field Sunset: LIFE RENEWED by Linda Guccione Allard

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abby Carpenter spent the last eight years working in New York's corporate world, reaching the peak of her career as General Manager of Corporate Events at a top architectural firm. Despite her success, she realized she lost something important when she left her home in West Texas. Abby's journey of renewal begins when she leaves New York and returns to the comforting familiarity of West Texas, reconnecting with her roots and finding new happiness.

Cotton Field Sunset: LIFE RENEWED is the second book in a trilogy. The first book, Cotton Field Sunset: LIFE BEGINS, was released in July 2024 and introduced readers to Abby Carpenter and her brother Gordon, whose lives were changed by a tragic event.

The sequel will be available soon, building excitement for the third book in the series. Readers of Cotton Field Sunset will be eager to continue Abby Carpenter’s story in Cotton Field Sunset: LIFE RENEWED. Many have been looking forward to this sequel, which will soon be available.

Linda Guccione Allard was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1942. In 1958, she moved to New Orleans, where she completed high school and later studied Elementary Education at Louisiana State University. Her love for teaching led her to discover a passion for writing. Linda finds joy in spending time with her family, which includes her husband Joe of 63 years, their four daughters, 13 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

For more information, please visit her website at, www.lindasbookgems.com

You can also find her book on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Cotton-Field-Sunset-Life-Begins-ebook/dp/B0D9MSXZG2

