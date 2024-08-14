TrueFire Studios & Bryan Sutton Unveil “Wide Open Flatpicking” And Powerful Adaptive Learning Tools For Bluegrass Guitar

Sutton Harnesses Adaptive Learning Technologies To Dramatically Accelerate Learning Bluegrass’ Fast-Paced Rhythms and Intricate Melodies

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Sutton’s “Wide Open Flatpicking” Interactive Songbook and its companion edition of “In The Jam” focus on developing the flatpicker’s improvisational skills when jamming on fast-paced bluegrass and fiddle songs. Sutton selected ten classic songs to serve as the framework for the masterclass. Wide Open Flatpicking employs TrueFire’s adaptive learning technologies and tools optimized for bluegrass guitarists. This suite of tools accelerates learning, improves retention, and provides real-world musical context for practicing rhythm and soloing parts. Watch the trailer and order “Wide Open Flatpicking” NOW.

“Flatpickers love the ‘wide open’ expressive freedom they enjoy when jamming on bluegrass songs and fiddle tunes,” says Sutton. “The characteristic fast-paced rhythms, intricate melodies, and numerous opportunities for improvisation make an ideal landscape for creative expression.”

Sutton’s distinctive song selections allow him to demonstrate a more comprehensive range of improvisational techniques. They include East Tennessee Blues, Squirrel Hunters, Bill Cheatham, Whiskey Before Breakfast, Midnight On The Water, Blackberry Blossom, Forked Deer, Salt Creek, The Storms Are On The Ocean, and Big Sciota.

The adaptive tools in the interactive songbook allow students to personalize their learning environment by sizing and placing the multi-angle videos, lesson player, notation, and text narrative however they wish.

Tab and notation are synced to the video lessons, which include looping, slow motion, fretboard animation, and many other tools to personalize the experience and allow students to learn at their own pace. These tools save hours of time, minimize distractions, and allow students to focus.

The companion “In The Jam” experience is a real-world contextual experience. Bryan loaded audio stems for 10 of his favorite bluegrass and fiddle tunes, with tracks for banjo, mandolin, and fiddle, and Bryan on both rhythm and lead guitar. There’s also a video for each of Bryan’s guitar parts.

Using the player’s mixer console, students can switch video angles and mix, mute, or solo any audio track. Mute Bryan’s rhythm part, and you play rhythm. Mute Bryan’s lead part, and you play lead.

Any instrument – guitar, banjo, fiddle, or even vocalists – can mute any of the parts, mix it to their preference, and jump in the jam with the band.

“Wide Open Flatpicking” and its companion “In The Jam” are both available now. They can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on https://www.bryansutton.com or TrueFire.com.

ABOUT BRYAN SUTTON

Bryan Sutton is the most accomplished and awarded acoustic guitarist of his generation, an innovator who bridges the bluegrass flatpicking traditions of the 20th century with the dynamic roots music scene of the 21st. His rise from buzzed-about young sideman to first-call Nashville session musician to membership in one of history’s greatest bluegrass bands has been grounded in quiet professionalism and ever-expanding musicianship.

Sutton is a Grammy Award winner and a nine-time International Bluegrass Music Association Guitar Player of the Year. But these are only the most visible signs of Sutton’s accomplishments. He inherited and internalized a technically demanding instrumental style and become for young musicians of today the same kind of model and hero that Tony Rice and Clarence White were for him. And supplementing his instrumental work, he’s now a band leader, record producer, mentor, educator and leader in online music instruction.

For more information, visit www.bryansutton.com

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

For more information, visit TrueFire.com. (use TrueFire.com as URL here)



MEDIA CONTACT

To request a free press copy or more information, contact: