Gallatin Woman Charged in June Home Explosion

Sumner County – A Gallatin woman is in jail after being indicted on charges of aggravated arson and felony vandalism stemming from the explosion of the duplex where she lived.

At the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley and the Gallatin Police Department, on June 14th, TBI special agents responded to a residential explosion on Chaffin Court in Gallatin. Additional responding agencies included the Sumner County Emergency Management Agency, Sumner County Emergency Medical Service, Gallatin Fire Department/ Fire Marshal’s Office, Gallatin Public Utilities, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified resident Jessica Stadelbauer as the individual responsible for the explosion.

On July 8th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jessica Renee Stadelbauer (DOB: 08/12/1976) with one count each of Aggravated Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, and Child Abuse/ Neglect or Endangerment. On July 24th, Stadelbauer was arrested and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.