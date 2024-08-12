Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on Major Cities Chiefs Association Violent Crime Survey

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on the release of the Major Cities Chiefs Association Violent Crime Survey, which shows a decrease in violent crime in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same time period last year:

“This data offers yet another indicator of a substantial reduction in violent crime in major cities across the country. In nearly 70 major cities across the country, violent crime has continued to drop during the first six months of this year compared to the same time period last year, including a 17% decrease in homicides.

This updated data comes in the wake of last year’s historic drop in homicides nationwide and one of the lowest levels of violent crime in 50 years.

Three and a half years ago, the Justice Department launched an ambitious strategy to combat violent crime rooted in investing in our partnerships with other federal law enforcement agencies, with state and local law enforcement who risk their lives to keep their communities safe every day, and with the communities we all serve.

The Justice Department’s work together with our partners to drive down violent crime is paying off.

But our message remains clear: we will not rest until every person and every community is safe from violent crime.

We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the country to arrest violent felons, seize and trace guns used in crimes, disrupt violent drug trafficking, and make critical investments in police departments to hire more officers. And we will continue to work with our community partners to support life-saving initiatives aimed at preventing and disrupting violence before it occurs.”