TrueFire Studios and Tracii Guns Unveil “Metalmorphosis,” An Immersive, Introspective Journey of Discovery and Artistry

Tracii Guns Demonstrates Guitar Stylings From Rockabilly, Reggae, Psychedelic Rock, Hip Hop To Black Metal That Influenced His Artistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the founder of the iconic bands L.A. Guns and the original Guns N’ Roses, Tracii Guns has been a key figure in the evolution of rock music. Tracii’s exceptional guitar prowess and signature sound are the product of countless explorations across many genres. Taking full advantage of TrueFire’s learning technologies, Guns demonstrates how each genre influenced his music. encouraging guitarists to open their ears to the full spectrum of styles and genres. Watch the trailer and order “Metalmorphosis” NOW.

“We’ll play over backing tracks spanning rock and roll of the 50s and 60s to blues shuffles and psychedelic 70s rock, ultimately culminating in hard rock and metal,” says Guns. ”Along the way, I’ll share my influences, key learnings, rhythm techniques, and lead guitar approaches for each genre. Using TrueFire's interactive tools, students can join and jam with me as we journey across a vast soundscape of genres and creativity.”

TrueFire’s multi-angle video lessons and intuitive learning tools have powered immersive learning experiences for millions of music learners worldwide. Metalmorphosis’ performances and demonstrations are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons with controls for looping, slow motion, and fretboard animation. Students can personalize their workspace to learn at their own pace.

“Tracii is passionate, articulate, and highly knowledgeable about music and its evolution. You don’t have to play to be enthralled by Tracii and Metalmorphosis. If you do play, you’ll have a hard time pressing pause,” says TrueFire founder Brad Wendkos. “Tracii’s contributions to our musical heritage ensure an enduring legacy. And he’s not done yet!”

Metamorphosis is available now. It can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on TraciiGunsMusic.com or TrueFire.com.

ABOUT TRACII GUNS

Tracii co-founded L.A. Guns in 1983, which became a cornerstone of the glam metal scene with its raw sound and electrifying stage presence. His role in the initial formation of Guns N’ Roses further cemented his influence, even though he left before their debut album release. L.A. Guns’ success with albums like “L.A. Guns” and “Cocked & Loaded” showcased Tracii’s blistering riffs and melodic sensibilities, propelling the band into the mainstream.

As the founder of iconic bands like L.A. Guns and the original Guns N’ Roses, Tracii has left an indelible mark on the rock and metal scenes. Tracii’s signature style, blending blues, hard rock, punk, and metal, is marked by technical precision and emotional depth. His stage presence and charisma continue to captivate audiences, ensuring his legacy as a maverick of rock guitar endures. As a mentor and innovator, Tracii Guns remains a vital force in the music world, inspiring generations of guitarists to push the boundaries of their craft.

For more information, visit www.TraciiGunsMusic.com

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

For more information, visit www.TrueFire.com.

