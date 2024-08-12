F&G seeking members for working group to assess perspectives on ‘fair' technology in big game hunting

Idaho Fish and Game is seeking members for a new Hunting and Advanced Technology (HAT) working group that will assess public perspectives on what technology is—or is not—considered “fair chase” in the pursuit of game. The committee will develop recommendations to the Fish and Game Commission on what technology might be allowed and what might be restricted or regulated.

Fish and Game is looking for a thoughtful, well-rounded, and passionate group of Idahoans with varying perspectives on the use of technology in hunting to serve on the working group. Interested individuals need to be able to think critically, be respectful of differing perspectives, and work collaboratively with other members of the HAT Working Group.

Members of the HAT Working Group will be asked to meet monthly beginning in October 2024 through March 2025. Meetings will predominantly be done virtually, with the understanding that some in-person participation is expected.

If you are a resident of Idaho who would like to participate as a member of the HAT Working Group, please complete this form. Fish and Game will be accepting applications Aug. 12- 27. After the application period has ended, Fish and Game will review the applications and select individuals to participate.

Anyone with questions can contact Ellary Tucker Williams, Legislative and Community Engagement Coordinator, at (208) 287-2788 or Ellary.Tuckerwilliams@idfg.idaho.gov.

Nationwide, fish and wildlife agencies are wrestling with balancing technology, hunter success, and wildlife management objectives, and Idaho is no different. As technology advances and hunter success rates increase, agencies are left with only a few tools to ensure that hunters are not overharvesting game species and jeopardizing their long-term sustainability.

Those tools include:

Equipment restrictions Season timing and length Number of tags

Fish and Game has traditionally managed game species with a focus on providing greater hunter opportunity, including a higher number of available tags and longer seasons. Some members of Idaho’s outdoor sporting community have begun to express concerns related to the advancement of hunting technology and the potential erosion of fair chase ethic. However, Fish and Game also acknowledges that other members of Idaho’s outdoor sporting community do not share those same concerns.

For more information, visit the HAT Working Group webpage.