Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (04-08-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing report for April 8, 2025. The data discussed in this report was collected between Monday, March 31 and Sunday, April 6.

The majority of steelhead angler effort on the Upper Salmon River last week was observed upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19. Angler effort between the Lemhi River and the East Fork, in location codes 17 and 18 was moderate, while few anglers were observed downstream of Salmon, ID in location codes 15 and 16.

Cooler temperatures last week led to better fishing conditions, and catch rates improved in all areas upstream of Salmon, ID. The best catch rates were once again found upstream of the East Fork in location code 19, where interviewed anglers averaged 3 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork in location code 18 averaged 11 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 13 hours per steelhead. No anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 reported catching a steelhead, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught.