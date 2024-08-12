DoHS Completes WV PATH Implementation, First State with Operational Child Welfare System

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced the completed implementation of West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH) making West Virginia the first State in the nation with a fully operational Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System (CCWIS).

“The completion of West Virginia People’s Access to Help marks a monumental achievement for West Virginia and the families that we serve,” said Brandon Lewis, DoHS Office of Enterprise Systems Director. “This groundbreaking system ensures that vital services are more accessible, integrated, and efficient.”

In 2018, DoHS began the transition of its four previous information technology systems that support public assistance programs – child welfare, Medicaid and CHIP eligibility, child support, and child care – to an Integrated Eligibility Solution (IES) that would streamline services for both applicants and providers to enhance the delivery of vital support across West Virginia.

Project leadership, which included Department stakeholders, the solution vendor Optum, and the State’s Portfolio Management consultant, BerryDunn, utilized a phased implementation that established a new client portal in January 2020. The following module, child welfare, became operational in January 2023 and enabled the Department to transition from the legacy Statewide Automated Child Welfare Information System (SACWIS) to the Federally-required CCWIS. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, West Virginia is currently the only State to have an operational CCWIS. The three remaining modules – family assistance, child support, and child care – were successfully rolled out this year on April 25, July 5, and July 29, respectively.

“This milestone is a testament to the power of collaboration and the dedication of our team,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “This system not only streamlines our internal processes but also enhances the experience for every West Virginian who relies on our services. We are proud to lead the nation in this innovative approach to ensure that every child and family in West Virginia has access to the support they need when they need it most.”

WV PATH serves as a crucial tool for West Virginia residents by enabling them to determine and track eligibility for assistance programs, while also supporting DoHS staff in investigating child welfare cases, managing child support workflows, and processing payments to providers who care for and manage the State’s most vulnerable populations.

The public portal for WV PATH is accessible at wvpath.wv.gov.

