Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,092 in the last 365 days.

Leon County Survivors of the May 10 Storms: One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Homeowners and renters in Leon County who sustained losses from the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Aug. 19, 2024. 

Disaster assistance can include financial help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. 

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, visit the LeRoy Collins Leon County Library Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. 

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

You just read:

Leon County Survivors of the May 10 Storms: One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more