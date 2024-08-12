Leon County Survivors of the May 10 Storms: One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Homeowners and renters in Leon County who sustained losses from the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Aug. 19, 2024.

Disaster assistance can include financial help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App, visit the LeRoy Collins Leon County Library Disaster Recovery Center or call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.