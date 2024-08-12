POOPIE SUITS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SOLEMN TOLLING OF THE BOATS MEMORIAL CEREMONY BY THE USS COD IN CLEVELAND 23 AUG 4PM

Memorial to those who lost their life serving on US Submarines The Cod - a well preserved WWII Museum Boat

Sub Vets Remember Those Who Paid Their Last Full Measure of Devotion in a Moving and Solemn Ceremony, The Tolling of the Boats

The Tolling of the Boats Ceremony is a moving and solemn remembrance of those men who went before us and paid the ultimate price. If can make it - come and see it.” — Frank Hood