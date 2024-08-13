HTX Labs & MAK Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Military Training & Simulation w/XR & AI Solutions

HTX Labs and MAK Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Military Training and Simulation with XR and AI Solutions

HTX Labs and MAK Technologies announce strategic partnership.

This partnership will allow us to offer unparalleled immersive training capabilities to the DoD & other military orgs, ensuring that our servicemen & women are better prepared for real-world scenarios” — Chris Verret, President and CTO of HTX Labs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTX Labs, developer of the EMPACT® immersive training platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with MAK Technologies, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, to revolutionize military training and simulation. This partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of both companies by integrating HTX Labs’ cutting-edge immersive training solutions with MAK Technologies’ advanced simulation software. The teams will combine AI-enabled training and operational decision support solutions with a comprehensive XR Training Platform to transform critical training, improve safety, maximize operational efficiency, and build resilience and readiness across the Defense industry.

The collaboration will be showcased at the upcoming National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) 146th General Conference and Exhibition, taking place from August 22-26 in Detroit, Michigan. HTX Labs will be featured in MAK Technologies' booth #1834, where attendees can experience firsthand HTX Labs’ EMPACT® platform and MAK Technologies’ NICO, a next-generation system of virtual avatars for training, education, and experiential projects.

“We are thrilled to partner with MAK Technologies, a leader in simulation technology,” said Chris Verret, President and CTO of HTX Labs. “This partnership will allow us to offer unparalleled immersive training capabilities to the Department of Defense and other military organizations, ensuring that our servicemen and women are better prepared for real-world scenarios.”

MAK Technologies’ suite of simulation tools, known for their robustness and versatility, will complement EMPACT platform capabilities and immersive training environments, providing a comprehensive and realistic training solution. This partnership will enable users to engage in highly detailed and interactive training scenarios representative of mission activities within the environments in which they are performed. Training scenarios are enhanced using realistic and intelligent virtual avatars to guide decision making while also supporting soft skill development enhancing readiness, performance, and team cohesion.

“We are excited to welcome HTX Labs to our booth at NGAUS this year,” said Bill Cole, CEO of MAK Technologies. “By combining our strengths, we can deliver a more immersive, effective, and scalable training solution to our clients and we’re excited to share how our NICO intelligent avatar system complements HTX Labs’ EMPACT platform.”

Visitors to the MAK Technologies booth at NGAUS will have the opportunity to engage with both companies' representatives, explore the integrated training solutions, and experience live demonstrations of both EMPACT and NICO.

For more information about HTX Labs and their EMPACT® immersive training platform, visit htxlabs.com. To learn more about MAK Technologies and their NICO system, visit mak.com.