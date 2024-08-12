Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey results for the second quarter of 2024, 13 Aug

The Statistician-General of South Africa Mr Risenga Maluleke will release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the second quarter of 2024 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 in Tshwane.

The household-based sample survey measures the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 - 64 years.

The media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Lock up: 11h00

Embargo: 11h30

Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria

GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

For RSVP and media enquires contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 076 430 0693

E-mail: felicias@statssa.gov.za

