Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey results for the second quarter of 2024, 13 Aug
The Statistician-General of South Africa Mr Risenga Maluleke will release the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results for the second quarter of 2024 at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 in Tshwane.
The household-based sample survey measures the labour market activities of individuals aged 15 - 64 years.
The media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 13 August 2024
Lock up: 11h00
Embargo: 11h30
Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria
GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824
For RSVP and media enquires contact:
Felicia Sithole
Tel: 012 339 2401
Cell: 076 430 0693
E-mail: felicias@statssa.gov.za