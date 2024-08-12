Submit Release
Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe presides over the 7th Gauteng Legislature's opening, 15 Aug

The Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe, will preside over the 7th Legislature's opening, where Premier Panyaza Lesufi will deliver an address outlining the service delivery priorities of the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) for the current year and provide a broader overview of the 7th administration's term.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 15 August 2024
Time: 6h00 PM
Venue: Change Bible Church, Katlehong, Ekurhuleni

Media Accreditation:
Media representatives are invited to cover this significant event. All media personnel must be accredited to attend the day's proceedings. Working journalists are requested to complete the online accreditation form here by close of business on Monday, 12 August 2024.
(Accreditation link: https://forms.office.com/r/ixAr6uNtHJ)

After submitting their details, media personnel will receive a confirmation email on when to collect their accreditation tags. Tags can be picked up at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature between Tuesday, 13 August, and Wednesday, 14 August 2024, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For more information, please contact:
Mr. Abe Mokoka
Cell: 079 882 5425
E-mail: AMokoka@gpl.gov.za

