Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting for Eckhardts in East Buffalo

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This adaptive reuse of the former Eckhardt’s department store brings economic development and neighborhood revitalization to a prominent corner in East Buffalo. It complements Governor Hochul’s long-standing commitments and investments in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, including the East Side Commercial Districts program, Broadway Market, Central Terminal, and other projects.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “By breathing new life into the long-vacant Eckhardts Building, Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is being enhanced with 28 critically needed new, modern homes, and educational opportunities that will benefit the community for generations to come. HCR's $2 million investment in 950 Broadway is an example of our Small Building Participation Loan Program at work—revitalizing neighborhoods and preserving and repairing rental properties with fewer than 50 units. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to revitalizing East Buffalo through investments that improve lives and create lasting opportunities.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is all about building on existing community assets to create a walkable, amenity-rich experience for residents to live, work and recreate. Eckhardts is a great example of this program at work – what was once a vacant and dilapidated property will now provide much-needed affordable housing, childcare and other quality-of-life amenities.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “Congratulations to Cedarland Development and the Community Action Organization of WNY for reactivating the Eckhardt Building, a prominently located landmark within the Broadway-Fillmore community that has been vacant for decades. The name Fillmore Forward could not be more appropriate for where this community has come from and where it is heading, thanks to continued support from Governor Hochul and New York State's Div. of Housing and Community Renewal and the Department of State.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The Eckhardts building in Buffalo’s historic Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood is experiencing new life after decades of disuse, returning to its role as a centerpiece for the area in its new role as a home to 28 affordable housing units and a free Head Start child education program. This is a terrific reuse of the building and a smart way to help families and individuals access affordable housing that is near to other amenities and close to downtown. I thank Cederland Development for investing in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood, Governor Hochul for her focus on expanding affordable housing in our community, as well as my fellow board members at the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for approving a significant adaptive reuse tax incentive package to spur this important development forward.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “I am pleased to see all the new developments coming to the Broadway area of East Buffalo between Fillmore and Broadway. The Eckhardts affordable housing complex will add an additional 28 affordable units to this area. My administration is proud to have contributed over $400,000 to this project. Less than a month ago we opened the Apartments at Lyceum in this area featuring 42 affordable housing units. The Eckhardts affordable housing complex will add to that. I thank Governor Hochul for working closely with My Administration to significantly improve this area.”

Cedarland Development Group Founder Dr. Fadi Dagher said, “We believe that this development, along with others in the Broadway-Fillmore community, will be a catalyst for revitalizing Buffalo’s long-neglected East Side. We are grateful for the support of our partners and elected officials who make developments like this possible. This project is central to our mission for the positive change it can bring, and this ribbon-cutting ceremony signifies a new beginning for the East Buffalo community.”

Community Action Organization of WNY President & CEO Dr. Marie Cannon said, “The CAO of WNY is proud to be part of this major revitalization project in The City’s Broadway Fillmore district. This $13.5 million revitalization of the historic Eckhardt Building will allow the CAO of WNY to expand its Head Start Program in one of our city’s most underserved communities. The 12,000 square foot Eckhardt Academy located on the ground floor will feature three Learning Environments and three classrooms, allowing us to serve 24 infants and toddlers and up to 50 preschoolers. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to the children, the families, and the entire East Buffalo Community.”

Western New York Community Preservation SVP and Regional Director Andrew D’Agostino said, “As a mission driven lender and investor, CPC is proud to see Cedarland Development Group breathe new life into a long-vacant structure in East Buffalo. The new Eckhardt Lofts project will help meet the neighborhood’s vital need for affordable housing and community-based services and be a catalyst for continued revitalization. My thanks to Governor Hochul and her teams at HCR and ESD, to Cedarland Development Group, and to Comptroller DiNapoli and our partners at the CRF for their dedication and commitment to our shared mission of meeting the unique housing needs of the Buffalo community.”

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said, “The transformation and adaptive reuse of the Eckhardts building at 950 Broadway is a testament to the power of thoughtful renovation and the value of mixed-use structures in revitalizing our communities. By breathing new life into this historic space, we are not only preserving East Buffalo's rich architectural heritage but also creating vital opportunities for affordable housing and early childhood education. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their unwavering support and investment, which made this transformative project possible. This collaboration exemplifies how strategic investments in renovation and mixed-use development can drive lasting, positive change in our neighborhoods.”