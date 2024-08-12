Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $2 Million in SECO/VACUUM to Bring the Company’s US Manufacturing Headquarters to Pennsylvania from Poland

The vacuum furnace manufacturer is investing $4.1 million in the expansion project, which will create and retain 61 total jobs in Crawford County.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing over $2 million to support the growth of SECO/VACUUM (SECO/VAC) a vacuum furnace manufacturer in Crawford County. SECO/VACUUM’s $4.1 million expansion project includes the relocation of the company’s US manufacturing headquarters from Poland to Meadville, Pennsylvania, creating at least 23 new, full-time jobs and retaining an additional 38 jobs.

“I am proud that that SECO/VAC has chosen to move their US manufacturing headquarters to Pennsylvania – with our skilled workforce, strategic location, and great quality of life, Pennsylvania is the best place in the country to grow your business and succeed,” said Governor Shapiro. “Pennsylvania continues to be a national leader in manufacturing, and when companies like SECO/VAC set up headquarters here, it sends a clear message that Pennsylvania is open for business. We worked across the aisle to secure major investments in economic development in the state budget this year – and we’ll use those investments to continue to attract more companies like SECO/VAC that want to come to Pennsylvania, create jobs, and be part of what we’re building all across the Commonwealth.”

SECO/VACUUM currently leases 10,000-square-feet of space at the Crawford Business Park in Meadville for its vacuum furnace sales and service office. The company will relocate its U.S. vacuum furnaces manufacturing operations from its current headquarters site in Poland to the Crawford Business Park location. SECO/VACUUM has identified an additional 72,000-square-feet at its current location that will be repurposed into manufacturing and assembly space. The space will be leased for at least 10 years from the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPACC).

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $69,000 workforce development grant to train workers.

“We’re proud to work with a strong, global company like SECO/VACUUM, who will bring more high-quality manufacturing jobs to Northwest Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro and I are working hard to attract business and industry to the Commonwealth and we look forward to seeing SECO/VACUUM’s continued growth and success here in Crawford County.”

Established in 2017, SECO/VACUUM, backed by parent company SECO/WARWICK, S.A., is a leading vacuum furnace manufacturer in the North American heat-treating market. Vacuum furnaces remove air from the heating chamber during operation. A lot of industries, laboratories, and manufacturers rely on these high-powered vacuum furnace systems to perform daily functions – from heat treatment to sanitation.

“Our area has always been known for its excellence in manufacturing,” said Senator Michele Brooks. “The SECO/VACUUM Technologies expansion will not only add additional jobs for local families but will also continue this legacy.”

“The SECO/WARWICK Group has been producing heat treating equipment in Meadville for well over 100 years and, thanks to support from Governor Shapiro and his Administration, the people of the Commonwealth, the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County, and our parent company; SECO/VACUUM will continue the legacy of providing innovative heat treating solutions to the North American market by expanding our manufacturing capabilities for equipment built right here in Pennsylvania,” said Piotr Zawistowski, President/Managing Director, SECO/VACUUM Technologies. “We’re very excited about this opportunity and what it means, not only for us but for the Commonwealth and our local Meadville community.”

The expansion project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania. Governor’s Action Team Executive Director Brent Vernon was on hand in Meadville today to help celebrate the announcement and tour the SECO/VACUUM facility.

Additionally, DCED’s Office of International Business Development (OIBD) provided support and technical assistance to help the company relocate their headquarters from Poland to Meadville.

“With the Commonwealth’s investment in the project, an existing warehouse facility will be transformed into a hi-tech, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility which will allow an international company to expand in Pennsylvania,” said Jim Becker, Executive Director, Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. “This investment will allow SECO/VACUUM to invest and create jobs that help drive our local and regional economies. We’re excited that we can support SECO/VACUUM’S expansion in Crawford County!”

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s ten-year Economic Development Strategy announced earlier this year will capitalize on the Commonwealth’s strengths and reignite our economy.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced nearly $2 billion in private sector investments through the Governor’s Action Team and PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) investments.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on the Governor’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program;

$20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth;

$20 million in state funding for small minority-owned businesses in Pennsylvania; and

$15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. Get more information on how the Governor’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians online.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #