Shapiro Administration Celebrates Recipients of 2025 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

19 total officials and local governments were recognized for serving their communities.

The City of Scranton was also awarded with the 2024 ‘Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence’ from DCED.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, on behalf of Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger recognized Pennsylvania municipalities and local government officials for their dedication to strengthening their communities and better serving their residents during the 29th Annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.

In total, three counties, six municipalities, one organization, and nine individuals from across the Commonwealth were recognized at today’s ceremony for excellent service.

“The individuals, municipalities, counties, and organizations that we are honoring today work passionately to “get stuff done” by improving public services and making their communities better, said Governor Josh Shapiro. Their collective work has made a difference in the health, safety and quality of life of families and individuals across Pennsylvania. They are committed to making our Commonwealth a place where everyone can live, work, and thrive, and we are proud to recognize them for their dedication and excellence.”

The annual awards ceremony coincides with Pennsylvania Local Government Day, which focuses attention on the need for strong, independent, and active local government in the Commonwealth and celebrates the valuable contributions made by residents serving their communities.

“In this moment – when it feels like the very concept of public service is under attack – it’s important to celebrate the dedicated individuals who are working, day in and day out, at the local level to make Pennsylvania’s communities safer, healthier and more vibrant,” said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “The Shapiro-Davis Administration salutes this year’s award recipients and thanks them for ‘getting stuff done’ for the good people of Pennsylvania.”

DCED’s Governor’s Center for Local Government Services sponsors Local Government Day annually to honor local governments and officials who serve their communities and improve their quality of life.

Detailed information about this year’s recipients can be found on DCED’s website.

The following local government officials were recognized:

Dennis R. Arthur, Sr., Commissioner, Tinicum Township – Delaware County

Tammy Firda, Council Member, Lincoln Borough, and President, Steel Rivers COG – Allegheny County

Steven D. Hess, Sr., Supervisor, North Centre Township – Columbia County

Judith Kording, Assistant Manager, Shaler Township – Allegheny County

Centrice Martin, Manager, Ferguson Township – Centre County

Zachary Norwood, Planning Director – Crawford County

William Ross, Administrator, Lower Saucon Authority – Northampton County

Diane Schaefer, Borough Manager, Youngwood Township – Westmoreland County

Borough Manager, Youngwood Township – Westmoreland County Lori Vargo Haffner, County Commissioner – Northampton County

The following counties, municipalities, and organizations were recognized:

Building Community Partnerships

Wright Township – Luzerne County

Fiscal Accountability and Best Management Practices

City of Lancaster Home Rule Study Commission – Lancaster County

Fiscal Accountability and Best Management Practices

Local Government Academy – Allegheny County

Health and Wellness Initiatives

Indiana County Office of Planning and Development – Indiana County

Innovative Community/Governmental Initiatives

Milton Borough – Northumberland County

Innovative Planning and Sound Land Use Practices

City of Saint Marys – Elk County

Intergovernmental Cooperation

Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development – Westmoreland County

Promoting Community/Economic Revitalization

Pocono Township – Monroe County

Responding to Adversity

Tioga County – Tioga County

Technology Advancements

Borough of Donora – Washington County

In addition to the annual awards, the City of Scranton was also presented with the 2024 DCED ‘Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence.’ The City has distinguished itself through a concerted effort to enhance quality of life by cultivating community partnerships, by achieving an investment-grade credit rating, cutting red tape to encourage business development and entrepreneurship, and investing over $5 million in small business programs to boost wages and retain talent. Representatives of the City of Scranton on hand to receive the award are pictured in the photo above on the right.

“Scranton’s forward momentum perfectly illustrates the spirit of this award – highlighting municipalities where everyone works together to help the place that they call home reach its full potential,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration knows that creating a vibrant community goes hand-in-hand with economic growth and is thrilled to recognize Scranton for all the hard work it has done in both areas to position itself for a brighter future.”

The ‘Secretary’s Award for Municipal Excellence’, which highlights Governor Josh Shapiro’s focus on strengthening communities across Pennsylvania to spur the economy, is presented to municipalities where local leaders have demonstrated a commitment to creating dynamic change for residents, businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

For more information about Local Government Day, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

