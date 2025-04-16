Spurring Innovation & Expanding the Life Sciences Industry: Shapiro Administration Celebrates Bayer’s Growth in Pennsylvania

The multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company expanded with a new state-of-the-art Consumer Health Manufacturing Operation facility in Lebanon County. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for investments in innovation and life sciences to increase our competitiveness and further position Pennsylvania as a leader in job creation and economic development.

Myerstown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Senior Managing Director of BusinessPA, Brent Vernon highlighted the Commonwealth’s support of Pennsylvania’s life sciences industry and helped cut the ribbon on the 70,000-square-foot expansion of the Bayer Consumer Health Manufacturing Operation in Lebanon County.

The multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company invested $44 million to expand its existing operation in Myerstown to increase production and packaging capabilities for its over-the-counter (OTC) products. The expansion includes room for eight, new packaging lines that will streamline and modernize Bayer’s operations.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to implementing the Governor’s Economic Development Strategy, which identifies life sciences as one of the key industries to focus on and ensure the long-term success of Pennsylvania,” said Director Vernon. “We’re thrilled to see Bayer double down on its commitment to the Commonwealth, signaling to the world that Pennsylvania is open for business and has the talent and resources necessary to support critical, life-saving work.”

Headquartered in Germany, Bayer touches both life sciences and agriculture — important industries that are included in Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

“Our trusted brands have been helping people live healthier lives for generations. The Myerstown annex will enable us to bring science-backed products to market with more speed and reliability than ever before,” said Dave Tomasi, President of Bayer’s Consumer Health division in North America. “The expanded facility will further strengthen our commitment to providing safe, effective and high-quality self-care solutions that our consumers and customers can depend on.”

“This expansion is a great win for Lebanon County and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Luke Bernstein, President & CEO, PA Chamber. “Bayer could have expanded anywhere, but this innovative, forward-looking investment was made in Pennsylvania because of our strong workforce, solid infrastructure, and proximity to key markets. Expanding this facility means more opportunities for good-paying jobs, stronger local supply chains, and long-term economic growth.”

As part of the Shapiro Administration’s work to implement the Economic Development Strategy, DCED created the BusinessPA team. This experienced group of economic development professionals is dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3.7 billion in private sector investments in Pennsylvania and created more than 5,000 jobs. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal builds on this momentum by calling for more than $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

Fostering innovation is a key component of Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal, which includes:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit Governor Shapiro’s Budget website to learn more.

For more information about the Manufacturing PA Initiative or DCED, visit DCED website

