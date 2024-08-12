REMINDER: Public meeting Thursday on SR 347 improvements

MARICOPA – The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, to discuss and gather input on improvements proposed for State Route 347 between the city of Maricopa and Interstate 10.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maricopa Library and Cultural Center, Redwood Rooms A/B, 18160 N. Maya Angelou Drive, in Maricopa. The program will begin with a 30-minute open house, have a 30-minute presentation on preliminary recommendations, and then offer time for questions and comments.

The proposed improvements include:

Widening SR 347 by one lane in each direction between I-10 and Maricopa and widening bridges at Santa Rosa Wash, Santa Cruz Wash and the Gila River: This project would also make intersection improvements at Borgia Road (Sacate Road) and Maricopa Road. Design began in 2023 and is expected to take two years. No funding is currently programmed for construction.

Building a Riggs Road interchange with a bridge separating SR 347 traffic from cross-street traffic: A study is expected to be completed in 2025. Construction is expected to begin in late 2027 and take approximately 12-18 months.

Improving intersections at Casa Blanca Road and Mammoth Way (cement plant access): Project design began in 2023. The project is expected to be advertised for construction in mid-2025 and take approximately 12 months to complete.

Meeting materials will be posted to the State Route 347 Corridor Projects website at azdot.gov/347 before Aug. 15. The public is invited to provide comments at the public meeting or through one of the following ways through Thursday, Aug. 29.

To learn more about proposed and planned SR 347 corridor improvements, please visit azdot.gov/SR347.