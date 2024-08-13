Advantix Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies in America

We are thankful to our hard-working employees, channel partners, and loyal customers for making this achievement possible. Their consistent drive, innovation and hard work are our greatest resources.” — CEO Natasha Royer Coons

NEW YORK, NY, US, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix, the MCx Provider®, has been named to the Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Advantix is the telecommunications industry’s first and only managed connectivity experience provider (MCx) that delivers multi-carrier connectivity with SaaS tools built for optimization, visibility, management and monitoring of network uptime and carrier switching. The company’s SmartSIM connectivity solutions have piqued the interest of enterprises worldwide, driving rapid adoption and growth for Advantix.

“We’re honored to make the Inc. 5000 list,” said Advantix CEO Natasha Royer Coons. “We’re experiencing incredible momentum, and we are thankful to our hard-working employees, channel partners, and loyal customers for making this achievement possible. Their consistent drive, innovation and hard work are our greatest resources.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience provider (MCx) specializing in wireless enablement and enterprise expense management. The company provides cellular connectivity solutions supported by proprietary SaaS tools that make it easy to manage carriers and plans, visualize and control usage, locate SIM-enabled devices, and analyze network performance in real time.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.