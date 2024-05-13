CRN Recognizes Natasha Royer Coons on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

Technology publication recognizes Advantix CEO for driving innovation and making a positive impact on the industry.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix, The MCx Provider®, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Advantix CEO Natasha Royer Coons to the Women of the Channel list for 2024. Every year, CRN honors women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership benefit the technology industry.

The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative and strategic leaders committed to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Royer Coons is an accomplished entrepreneur and channel executive with 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Under her leadership, Advantix created a wireless enablement program to help solution-provider partners more easily bundle cellular connectivity with mobile hardware they already sell. The program has been an enormous success, enabling partners to deliver more value to clients while generating a higher blended margin.

“I’m honored to be recognized on CRN’s esteemed list of women in the channel who are driving innovation and making a positive impact in our industry,” said Royer Coons. “This recognition, and our channel sales success and growth would not be possible without the tireless dedication of our incredible channel team, support staff, and the growing number of forward-thinking partners who collaborate with us to deliver the ultimate managed connectivity experience (MCx) for end-user clients.”

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organization and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience provider (MCx) specializing in wireless enablement and expense management. The company provides cellular connectivity solutions supported by proprietary SaaS tools that make it easy to manage carriers and plans, visualize and control usage, locate SIM-enabled devices, and analyze network performance in real time.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

