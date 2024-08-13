Dan Goggiano Promoted to Vice President of Sales at Solutions II

Leading Sales Efforts to New Heights of Achievement and Innovation

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions II, an award-winning solution provider specializing in Security IT Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud Data Management, Infrastructure, and Hybrid Maintenance solutions, is delighted to announce the promotion of Dan Goggiano to Vice President of Sales. Dan takes over from Chris Swahn, who has transitioned to a strategic advisory role after years of dedicated service.

With over 14 years of experience at Solutions II and over 30 years in the industry, Dan excelled in roles ranging from individual contributor to senior management. His extensive background includes significant experience in the gaming sector, where he has led major projects and driven substantial growth. His deep understanding of our portfolio, along with strong leadership skills have been part of driving the organization's growth and client success.

In his new role, Dan will oversee the strategic direction of the sales organization, focusing on expanding market reach, fostering client relationships, and enhancing the company's competitive edge. His proven track record and forward-thinking approach will be vital in achieving Solutions II's ambitious growth objectives.

"We are thrilled to promote Dan to Vice President of Sales," said Solutions II President and CEO Todd Bowling. "Dan's extensive industry experience and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to drive our sales strategy forward. His ability to innovate, inspire his team, and build strong client relationships will be critical in achieving our growth objectives and maintaining our competitive edge."

"I am honored to step into the role of Vice President of Sales at Solutions II," remarked Dan Goggiano. "Our unwavering commitment to Integrity, Passion, and Quality drives us to deliver exceptional solutions and services to our clients. I look forward to collaborating closely with our talented team to reach new milestones and ensure our clients' continued success."

Since 1992, Solutions II has provided innovative solutions to meet each client's unique needs. Recognized for world-class innovation, including the Adaptable Data Center®, Solutions II offers a secure framework for digital transformation, cybersecurity, managed services, virtualization, business continuity, infrastructure, cloud, and professional services. Our expertise in the Public Safety industry protects nearly 42 million citizens nationwide, and our Casino Gaming practice spans clients from single-property organizations to those with locations worldwide.

Since 1992, Solutions II has partnered with clients to deliver innovative IT solutions. Our employees hold over 400 certifications, and our achievements include multiple CRN Triple Crowns, Security 100, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, IBM Platinum Partner, and multiple Beacon Awards. As a certified "Best Place to Work," we integrate Integrity, Passion, and Quality into everything we do, ensuring our clients stay "Performing Ahead of the Curve." Learn more at www.Solutions-ii.com.

