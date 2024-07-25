Solutions II Promotes Jeremy Carter to Vice President of Services

Driving Innovation and Solving Complex IT Challenges

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solutions II, an award-winning solution provider specializing in Security, IT Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud, Data Management Infrastructure, and Hybrid Maintenance solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeremy Carter to Vice President of Services. Carter succeeds Colin Day, who retired after years of dedicated service.

Jeremy Carter brings over 25 years of IT solutions experience across various sectors. Before joining Solutions II, Carter led a team of Solution Engineers at a leading Casino Gaming manufacturer for six years, providing global solutions to clients in diverse environments from Washington to New Jersey and China to South Africa. Since joining Solutions II in November 2015, Carter has excelled, most recently as Director of Solutions Architecture.

In his new role, Carter will leverage his extensive expertise to oversee the enhancement and delivery of the company’s comprehensive services, ensuring outstanding value and client satisfaction. His proven track record in solving unique and difficult IT problems will be instrumental in driving innovation and client success.

“We are thrilled to see Jeremy advance to our Vice President of Services,” said Solutions II President and CEO, Todd Bowling. “Jeremy’s experience and skill seamlessly align with our mission to provide innovative IT solutions that empower our clients to achieve their business goals. His understanding of key industries and his ability to solve complex IT challenges will be crucial as we continue to evolve within today’s IT landscape. We are confident that Jeremy will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and success.”

“I am truly excited to take on the role of Vice President of Services,” remarked Jeremy Carter. “At Solutions II, we are driven by our commitment to Integrity, Passion, and Quality. Our clients depend on us not just for infrastructure solutions but for comprehensive support, managed services, and continuous availability. Our success is tied to the success of our clients, and we are dedicated to guaranteeing their satisfaction by solving their most challenging IT problems.”

Since 1992, Solutions II has provided innovative solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. Recognized for world-class innovation, including the Adaptable Data Center®, Solutions II offers a secure framework for digital transformation, cybersecurity, managed services, virtualization, business continuity, infrastructure, cloud, and professional services. Our expertise in the Public Safety industry protects nearly 42 million citizens nationwide, and our Casino Gaming practice spans clients from single-property organizations to those with locations worldwide.

About Solutions II:

Since 1992, Solutions II has partnered with clients to deliver innovative IT solutions. Our employees hold over 400 certifications, and our achievements include multiple CRN Triple Crowns, Security 100, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, IBM Platinum Partner, and multiple Beacon Awards. As a certified "Best Place to Work," we integrate Integrity, Passion, and Quality into everything we do, ensuring our clients stay “Performing Ahead of the Curve.” Learn more at www.Solutions-ii.com.