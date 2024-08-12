Evaluation shows Safe Harbor Program is succeeding in supporting at-risk youth

News Release

Aug. 12, 2024

Minnesota’s Safe Harbor Program served more youth from 2021 to 2023 than in previous years and found high levels of satisfaction with the program, according to a new evaluation report.

The Safe Harbor program is a multi-agency, statewide initiative designed to meet the needs of sex-trafficked and exploited young people through age 24. Under Minnesota’s Safe Harbor law, sexual exploitation and sex trafficking victims and survivors are protected from criminal prosecution and can access Safe Harbor services, including housing.

“It’s encouraging to see the positive impact of Minnesota’s Safe Harbor approach, as we, at the health department, and our colleagues in human services and law enforcement, work to address the serious problem of sexual exploitation,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “The youth who participate in Safe Harbor services are resilient and want trauma-informed and culturally responsive services that help them reach independence through meeting basic needs, case management and housing.”

A substantial majority (95%) of youth survey respondents said they were satisfied with the organization from which they received Safe Harbor services, and 80% said they were satisfied with the services they received, such as housing, according to an evaluation done by The Improve Group.

Minnesota’s Safe Harbor law went into effect in 2011, and the program launched in 2014. Between April 2021 and March 2023, Safe Harbor enrolled 1,494 youth and young adult clients in the program. This was an increase over previous three-year-evaluation periods including 1,200 enrolled in 2019-2021, 1,279 in 2017-2019 and 1,423 in 2015-2017.

However, it is clear there are more Minnesota youth and young adults needing help. A University of Minnesota analysis of 2022 Minnesota Student Survey data estimated at least 4,800 high school-aged youth in Minnesota had traded sex or sexual activity for money, food, drugs, alcohol, a place to stay or other reasons. For more information, an infographic Trading Sex and Sexual Exploitation among High School Students (PDF) is available through the University of Minnesota.

In Minnesota, the average age of survivors served under Safe Harbor was 18. A higher percentage of youth served were in Greater Minnesota with 63% compared to the metro area with 37%. While 77% of survivors were female, 11% identified as male and 12% as transgender, gender non-conforming, and other.

If you or someone you know is sexually exploited, visit the Safe Harbor Minnesota webpage and the Human Trafficking Exploitation Prevention and Response map of services (PDF) available in Minnesota. You may also call the Day One Hotline at 1-866-223-1111. The full evaluation report is available on the Safe Harbor Minnesota Evaluation webpage.

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us